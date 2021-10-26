Gaia’s (GAIA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
