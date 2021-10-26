Gaia’s (GAIA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

