Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTX stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.11. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $5,461,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

