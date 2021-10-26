General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th.
In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of GIS opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
