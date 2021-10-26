General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $166,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

