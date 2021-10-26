Genius Brands International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 196,432 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,572% compared to the typical volume of 11,748 call options.

GNUS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Genius Brands International has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,927.46% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNUS. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

