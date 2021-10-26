Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.