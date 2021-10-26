Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,358 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Worthington Industries worth $42,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 490.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,947 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $75.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.