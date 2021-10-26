Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 308,822 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,822 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Revolve Group worth $40,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock worth $75,814,936. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.