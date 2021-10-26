Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 74,514 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,132,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $39,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,084,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,892,000 after acquiring an additional 403,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 366,718 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

