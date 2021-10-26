Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.82 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Axonics worth $41,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

