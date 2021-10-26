Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $42,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.