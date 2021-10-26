Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $39,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.