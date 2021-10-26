German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,083. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in German American Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

