German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in German American Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

