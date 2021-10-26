Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

