Giant (GIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 66% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $101,238.31 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00040162 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 19,242,066 coins and its circulating supply is 19,204,570 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

