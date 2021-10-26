Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.32

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 31265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $52,766,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

