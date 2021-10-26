GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.02% of GMS worth $249,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 61.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $2,015,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

