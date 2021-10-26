GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after buying an additional 70,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. 123,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,232. GMS has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

