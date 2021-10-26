GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, GNY has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $59.67 million and $165,751.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00213364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00105356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.