Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $102.52 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $102,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,333,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.