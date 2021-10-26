Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $95.07 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,612,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,919 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $95,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after buying an additional 595,347 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

