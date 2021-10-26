Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237,234 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 265,264 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $102,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

