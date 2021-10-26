Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Raised by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance makes up 5.7% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,713,000. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.96. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.28, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.