Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE GCM opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of C$521.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$118.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Hernan Martinez bought 13,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

