Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,965. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

