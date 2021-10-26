Graviocoin Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $471.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.59 or 0.00309286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

