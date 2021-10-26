Greenlight Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,683 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $40,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.