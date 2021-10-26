Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Greenlight Capital Inc. cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,091,800 shares during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. 76,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

