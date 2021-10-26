Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $8.80 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000. News comprises approximately 0.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in News by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in News by 31.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in News by 387.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 131,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

News stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

