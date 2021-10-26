Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 6,275 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 76,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

