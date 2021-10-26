Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $369.43. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.