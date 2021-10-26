Greytown Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 174.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 824,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 524,265 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 73,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,172. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

