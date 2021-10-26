Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $269,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.07. 251,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,746,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $311.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.75.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

