Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 10,340 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 38,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,922. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

