Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.54

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.54 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 35,849 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Griffin Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.09.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

