Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00215416 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

