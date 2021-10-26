Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $228.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.75.

NYSE ASR opened at $197.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

