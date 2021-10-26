Gulden Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $69,504.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00309995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,379,810 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

