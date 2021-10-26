Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Declares GBX 0.20 Dividend

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 32.93 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.72. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 81,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

