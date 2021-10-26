Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

