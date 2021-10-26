Hanesbrands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Hanesbrands has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

HBI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

