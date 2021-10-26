Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.