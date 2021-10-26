Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hasbro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. 57,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.