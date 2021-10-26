Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $193.39 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $193.39 million and $10.48 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

