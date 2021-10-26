HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

HBT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,866. The firm has a market cap of $485.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HBT Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of HBT Financial worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

