HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NXTP stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 42,526.13% and a negative return on equity of 135.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.