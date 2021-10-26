HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NXTP stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. NextPlay Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.99.
NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 42,526.13% and a negative return on equity of 135.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About NextPlay Technologies
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
