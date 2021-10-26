HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $807.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.