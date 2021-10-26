HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.
Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $807.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
