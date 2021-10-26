HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $283.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $121.91 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock worth $11,909,748 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.