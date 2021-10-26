H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

